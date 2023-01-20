Kempsey Regional Saleyard saw it's first multiagent cattle sale in over 30 years on Thursday, January 17 with 146 head going under the hammer.
McCulloch Agencies has joined Kempsey Stock & Land (KSL) for the first multiagent cattle sale, with similar livestock sales planned for once a month on Tuesdays.
McCulloch Agencies owner and general manager Daniel McCulloch said that the idea for the sale came about at the Wauchope saleyards where the company also sell cattle.
"A lot of the clients that used to sell cattle in Wauchope were actually from Kempsey," he said.
"They said it would be great if there was a second agent in Kempsey that we could use so that there's competition."
The saleyard has been a site of ongoing changes and improvements in recent years with the site undergoing multiple upgrades.
In 2021 Kempsey Shire council entered into an agreement that KSL would lease and manage the saleyard for the next 10 years.
McCulloch Agencies approached KSL with the idea of a multiagent sale, with Mr McCulloch having hopes for the saleyard to grow.
"I've been an agent for 20 years over in Tamworth," he said.
"I've been in the corporate industry with Ruralco and Davidson Cameron & Co, and I've seen the growth and success of large saleyards."
"We'd love to be here all the time but at this stage one sale a month is a start and we're very appreciative of it."
Kempsey Stock & Land licensee Ben Tyson said the sale is trying to help producers out.
"It's just utilising the facility that we've got here [and] trying to get it to it's best potential," he said.
KSL conduct regular livestock sales at the site with the multiagent sale planned to occur once a month.
"You just need to give people options to sell their livestock as much as they can," Mr Tyson said.
"Not everyone works these days and sometimes the regular market day [typically Thursdays] doesn't suit them so they can get [cattle] in and sell them in our valley."
Mr McCulloch voiced a similar focus on the producers of the area and said that more competition would be beneficial for producers from Kempsey.
"In any industry in Australia, competition is good," he said.
"More agents equals more cattle, more cattle equals more buyers, and more buyers equal more money.
"At the end of the day what we're trying to do is put more money back into the farmers of Kempsey."
Starting at 8am, the sale went just under an hour with not all buyers in attendance.
Steers topped 530.2c/kg, with KSL selling a 250kg Angus steer to Mitchbrook.
Another highlight for KSL was the sale of a 261kg Speckle Park steer from J & P Emerton to Mitchbrook at 518c/kg, with a return of $1354.
Bullock sales were also notable with a single Santa Gertrudis steer weighing 615kg making 288c/kg and returning $1772.
Backgrounding steers made a top of 485c/kg, with the best of Angus milk tooth steers returning at $1807.
Heifer sales were topped at 380c/kg for small heifers in the 200-280kg range, with a 450kg Brangus heifer at 346c/kg making a return of $1557.
KSL sold the top pen of cattle to processors at 264.2c/kg, with the best of the heavy cows making a return at $1652.
Bull sales topped at 325.2c/kg, with a single mature Bazadais x Angus bull making a return of $1915 at 264c/kg.
The next multiagent sale at the Kempsey Regional Saleyard is planned for February 14.
