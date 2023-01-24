Nestlé Australia shows their commitment to the Smithtown factory with a new production line to support local manufacturing and secure jobs.
The $2.5 million investment means the Hot Chokee product, which previously was only partly manufactured in the Macleay, can now be completely made in the Smithtown factory.
Factory Manager Mathew Oram says the investment demonstrates the company's commitment to the town and longevity in the Macleay.
"Thanks to this new cup line, our Smithtown factory will be able to produce up to 4.7 million cups of Hot Chockee over the next 12 months, with capacity for other potential products," he said.
While Mr Oram says the new line will not create additional jobs, it will help secure jobs in the region with the Smithtown factory currently employing 220 staff.
The new production line is currently up and running.
