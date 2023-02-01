The Macleay Argus

Kempsey's Lilli Pilli ladies prepare for the year ahead

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
February 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Lilli Pilli Ladies Stephanie Scott, Judy Saul, Robyn Mainey and Lyn Gleeson prepare for the year ahead. Picture by Emily Walker

Nestled in their usual corner at Roscoe's Cafe, the Lilli Pilli Ladies are preparing for their eighth year of social events to raise funds for those needing cancer treatment and pallative care.

