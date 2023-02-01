Nestled in their usual corner at Roscoe's Cafe, the Lilli Pilli Ladies are preparing for their eighth year of social events to raise funds for those needing cancer treatment and pallative care.
The group first started in 2016 when member Judy Saul was visiting current chairperson Lyn Gleeson's home when they decided to run an afternoon tea to raise funds with those affected by cancer.
The iconic afternoon tea, which will be held later on October 8th this year, has since grown from when it was first held in Ms Gleeson's backyard.
"More people come each time as word spreads," said Ms Gleeson.
"We went to the Sherwood Hall for a couple of years and then by the time we got to the second one at the Sherwood Hall, it wasn't big enough."
The ladies may have had two years off from events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the return of the afternoon tea in 2022 at the Kempsey Anglican Church Hall saw the charity raise approximately $7,000.
"We had people turning up without tickets and we filled it to the brim," said Ms Saul.
The driving goal of the group has been to raise funds for palliative care and oncology wards to help Kempsey locals suffering from cancer.
"We've all been touched by cancer in one way or another," said Ms Gleeson.
"We know the value of those services.
If you can make the nurse's life a little easier or more efficient and if you can give comfort to the patients, that's great."
The Lilli Pilli Ladies have been responsible for donating equipment to Kempsey District Hospital as well as to the Port Macquarie Base Hospital where they have also funded the refurbishment of the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute and established the beloved Finishing Tree.
"I think that's what people like because we look after our locals in some way, shape or form," said Lilli Pilli Member Stephanie Scott.
"It doesn't just go off into the atmosphere and the money isn't accountable again."
The Macleay based charity is often involved with the Port Macquarie Hospital as it is where many Kempsey locals seek treatment.
It's the nearest place with locals travelling over 50 kilometres to receive the life saving cancer treatment.
"All our Kempsey people have to go to Port Macquarie for treatment," said Ms Gleeson..
"That's the closest...they sit there in those quiet rooms."
Macleay Valley residents are then able to benefit alongside the Port Macquarie community from the Lilli Pilli Ladies' efforts.
The women of the Lilli Pilli Ladies have long been known for their services helping those requiring cancer treatment and palliative care.
But the charity group is also expanding to help those affected by domestic violence in the area after group members volunteering at other charities and community services began noticing the growing problem.
Towards the end of last year, the group donated approximately $8,000 to Kempsey Families Inc to keep programs going to help children affected by domestic violence.
"You just think, there's so much out there, so many women and children affected by this...and that just drove us to include Kempsey Families Inc. in that," said Ms Saul.
The charity had money to spare after not receiving a list of what to purchase for oncology or palliative care wards.
"We had enough to support something else again because we had money sitting there for quite a while," said Ms Gleeson.
"It's not our money to sit on so we ventured off and gave that money to Kempsey Families."
Ms Gleeson said that the Lilli Pilli Ladies would still continue to focus on helping those affected by cancer.
The success of last year's afternoon tea has already raised enough funds to purchase items for the Port Macquarie oncology ward that have since been requested.
"We've been able to raise enough funds to spread our wings further," she said.
The Lilli Pilli Ladies' love for their community continues to be a driving force in their efforts to help residents.
"We want our Kempsey people to be on an equal footing with everyone else," said Ms Scott
"We don't want to be the poor cousin."
Upcoming Lilli Pilli Ladies Events for 2023:
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.