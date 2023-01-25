The Macleay Argus

Sealed Point Plomer Road brings influx of visitors to the Macleay

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:16am, first published January 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waves Campground manager Kit Sudgen said visitors came to the area for the dirt road. Picture by Emily Walker

Crescent Head businesses and residents say the sealed Point Plomer Road has increased day visits to the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.