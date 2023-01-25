Crescent Head businesses and residents say the sealed Point Plomer Road has increased day visits to the area.
Point Plomer Road was sealed in December 2021 after residents had protested to keep the rustic nature of the road.
Waves campground managers Anna Yperlaan and Kit Sudgen said that there's been increased traffic on the road.
"There's more beach traffic, people just sightseeing and visiting the back beaches," Ms Yperlaan said who is also a Crescent Head resident.
"It's sometimes really fun, sometimes you just [think] 'I want the beach to myself again!'
Point Plomer Road resident Chris Dockrill agreed there have been some positive impacts from the sealing.
"We've lived on that road since 1987 and at one point it took us 45 minutes to travel 10 kilometres because the road had been notoriously bad with potholes," he said.
"The cost of maintaining our cars has dramatically decreased because they're not getting trashed all the time by the road."
Mr Gill has been a vocal voice against the sealing of the road in the past.
He said the reality is the road has already been sealed.
"It is done," he said.
"This coast is the jewel of the crown of this valley and it is the crown because it is pristine and relatively undeveloped.
"Let's hope...that it remains that way."
The sealed road hasn't made a difference to campground and accommodation services.
Big Hill Beach Cottages owner Lola Eustace based further down Point Plomer Road said the COVID pandemic had more of an impact on tourists visiting her business than the sealing of the road.
"Because you couldn't go between states or [travel] international, we were getting a lot more NSW customers," she said.
"And that was before the bitumen was finished."
However Ms Yperlaan said it was hard to compare how big of an impact the sealed road had on business.
"I think for us as an accommodation provider, I'm not sure of any real noticeable difference," she said.
"It's hard to compare coming out of COVID-19 years and floods."
Mr Sudgen said the impact of the sealed road has been noticed by visiting families who often travelled to Crescent Head for the dirt road experience.
"It's the only dirt road they get to take their kids on in a year and they look forward to that," he said .
He said he had also noticed more noise and road kill since the sealing of the road.
Regardless of whether the road has made an impact or not, Mr Sudgen said it had been "crazy" busy at the campground this holiday season.
"It's nice to see that normality in travel habits has returned in domestic visitors," Mr Sudgen said.
"We're very lucky to have inherited many repeat bookings... [with] many wonderful families coming together for one to two week stays, [travelling] from Sydney or Brisbane to meet here.
"It's wonderful to be part of that tradition."
Mr Eustace also had a positive tourist season at her cottages.
"This has been just as busy as last year and the year before," she said.
"It's sort of getting earlier in December too [and] we're getting more people."
Tourist staying at campgrounds said that it wasn't the sealed road that made them decide to visit the coastal town.
"It's beautiful here," said Cassie Searl visiting with her family from Darwin.
James Sciuriaga who travelled up the coast from Sydney said he enjoyed the serenity.
"The beach is so clean, the water is fresh," he said
"I love it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.