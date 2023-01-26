Property of the week: Syd Sutherlands Lane, Bellimbopinni

The Macleay Argus

January 27 2023 - 12:30am
  • Syd Sutherlands Lane, Bellimbopinni
  • 162.4-hectares (401-acres)
  • Auction: Friday, February 24, Kempsey Showground luncheon rooms, 11am
  • Agency: Kempsey Stock & Land, (02) 6562 6600
  • Agent: Ian McGoldrick, 0412 710 612
  • Inspect: Contact agent

This sizeable, productive parcel of Lower Macleay cattle country has the unique advantage of having a flood-free hill for extra safety.

