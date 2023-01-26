Property of the week: Syd Sutherlands Lane, Bellimbopinni

This sizeable, productive parcel of Lower Macleay cattle country has the unique advantage of having a flood-free hill for extra safety.
The 162.4-hectare (401-acre) holding ranges from kikuyu ridges to couch and buffalo grass country, running back to a flood-free hill with two road access points.
The property has a long history of producing vealers and trading cows and steers, and has a high carrying capacity. Town water is available, along with dams and natural water points.
The block is only a short drive from Kempsey CBD and regional saleyards, the Pacific Motorway, and the sparkling coastline of South West Rocks and Hat Head, making it a very convenient and desirable location.
Rarely do holdings of this size come on the market, much less one with flood-free access.
The block will be offered as a whole, but if not sold will then be offered as two parcels - Lot A being 66 hectares with the flood-free hill and Lot B being 96.4 hectares with access from Syd Sutherlands Lane.
