The Macleay Argus

What's biting: forecast good for fishos and plenty of garfish in Macleay River

By Fishing Columnist, Kate Shelton
January 26 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo is of Shane Crabtree with a ripper tailor caught off Point Perpendicular on a Halco Twisty 55g lure. Picture supplied

Finally, we are starting to see a break in the weather with more consistent light winds from the North.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.