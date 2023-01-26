The Macleay Argus

Australia Day on the Macleay | photo gallery

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated January 26 2023 - 10:08pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia Day is being marked on the Mid North Coast with sun, surf and a sausage sizzle helping to save lives on the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.