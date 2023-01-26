Australia Day is being marked on the Mid North Coast with sun, surf and a sausage sizzle helping to save lives on the water.
Those eager to kick-start the public holiday with a swim at South West Rocks were also treated to a breakfast barbeque thanks to Trial Bay Marine Rescue with volunteers cooking from as early as 7:30am.
The sausage sizzle was not only a delicious addition for residents and visitors enjoying the public holiday at the beach, but a way for Marine Rescue to raise money for the South West Rocks unit.
Marine Rescue is state-wide, keeping people safe on the water both inland and on the coast of New South Wales. While they receive support from NSW Government, it is "nowhere near enough" according to volunteer Ross Larsen.
"[Funds raised] goes towards the cost of running the vessel," he said.
"It's five hundred dollars or so just to fill it with fuel, and the servicing on it goes into the thousands of dollars".
"The vessels also have a certain life and the one we have [at South West Rocks] is around thirteen years old so it's coming close to the end of its life".
While the volunteers set-up shop at the shelter shed between the Marine Rescue tower and South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club, another group of Marine Rescue volunteers were doing their usual bacon and egg rolls at Ingenia campground.
"We're trying to save up enough money to buy ourselves our own trailer so it's easier to get around and we can do more things like markets and other charity days," said Mr Larsen.
Money raised from barbeques goes toward the general running of the local branch.
"All of our people are volunteers. No one gets paid from our unit commander right through to the crewies," said Mr Larsen.
"It's a combination of effort to keep the whole machine rolling and helping people in distress with their boats, saving lives at times...or assisting people who might breakdown in their boat and need to be towed back to shore."
Volunteers Sandra and Daryl Wilson travelled from Stuarts Point to "come out and help the community".
"We had a great turn out this morning. [It's a] lovely day for it and I'm feeling proud to be Australian," said Mrs Wilson.
