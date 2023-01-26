A former Kempsey police inspector is one of 10 officers awarded a Police Medal in the 2023 Australia Day honours.
Superintendent Paul Fuller has been recognised as a strong advocate for Aboriginal communities and for community policing.
He began his career at Parramatta in 1984, before moving to Granville, Wallendbeen, Cootamundra and Taree, where he was promoted to Sergeant by 2002.
It was in 2008, that he took on the role of Inspector at Kempsey.
He transferred to Port Macquarie in 2011, where he formed and chaired the inaugural Police Aboriginal Consultative Committee, developing lasting relationships with the local community.
He also advocated on behalf of the community around the closure of the Aboriginal Legal Service office at Taree.
He moved to the Manning-Great Lakes in 2017, and was promoted to Superintendent in 2020, when he became Commander of Camden PAC.
Superintendent Fuller is now the Deputy Region Emergency Operations Controller (REOCON) for South West Metropolitan Region and Local Emergency Operations Controller (LEOCON) for the Camden and Wollondilly Local Government Areas.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police, Paul Toole said the awards reflect the tireless work and dedication of police across our state.
"The 10 people who have received awards today have gone above and beyond for their respective communities, victims of crime and their families across our state," Mr Toole said.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb APM said she was beyond proud of the officers recognised in the Australia Day honours.
"From pioneering new policing strategies to championing minority groups in their local communities, I thank these officers for their contribution and commitment," Commissioner Webb said.
