Advocate for Mid North Coast Aboriginal communities, Supt Paul Fuller, awarded Police Medal

By Newsroom
Updated January 26 2023 - 10:09pm, first published 11:30am
Former Kempsey Inspector, now Camden Superintendent, Paul Fuller. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A former Kempsey police inspector is one of 10 officers awarded a Police Medal in the 2023 Australia Day honours.

