South West Rocks Community Dune Care volunteer Alan Hill has been awarded an OAM in the 2023 Australia Day Honours.
The award recognises his services to conservation and the environment.
Mr Hill, who splits his time between Arakoon and Elvina Bay in Sydney, has volunteered tirelessly for the group.
Its members say he has been the key to its success for decades.
Mr Hill's official citation reads:
In a statement sent to the Macleay Argus, Macleay Landcare volunteers said Mr Hill had made an extraordinary contribution to community protection of our natural heritage.
"Alan Hill's interpersonal skills greatly contribute to the social and emotional wellbeing aspects of South West Rocks Community Dune Care monthly working bees, where up to 50 people, from all walks of life, work together to protect the natural heritage of this beautiful area of the NSW mid-north coast."
"His extensive botanical knowledge, strategic management, technical skills and inspirational personal leadership have helped build this volunteer group, which has regenerated native bushland along an impressive 16 kilometres of coastline."
