The Macleay Argus

Cracking summer, now settle in for a busy couple of months

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:19pm, first published 11:10pm
ACM's journalists cover news, sport and features for the Macleay Argus, Mid Coast Observer, Port Macquarie News and Camden Haven Courier. (Left) Lisa Tisdell, editor Sue Stephenson and Ruby Pascoe. (On-screen) Ellie Chamberlain and Liz Langdale. (Right) Emily Walker, Paul Jobber and Mardi Borg. Not pictured, photographer Penny Tamblyn

How wonderful is it to be in the middle of a summer that's treating locals and visitors to the region's bushland and waterways at their very best. It's almost like nature sent us crystal clear waters and warm ocean temperatures as a make-good for a rough couple of years.

Editor, North Coast

Local News

