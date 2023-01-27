Cracking summer, now settle in for a busy couple of months

How wonderful is it to be in the middle of a summer that's treating locals and visitors to the region's bushland and waterways at their very best. It's almost like nature sent us crystal clear waters and warm ocean temperatures as a make-good for a rough couple of years.
Australia Day is over and school holidays are at an end but the current warm, humid weather is a reminder that summer on the Mid North Coast is still ours to enjoy.
And the temperature is not the only thing looking up.
Our website - macleayargus.com.au - continues to grow, with figures showing readers enjoy the mix of breaking news, sport and human interest stories, along with our What's On, Community Notices and Letters to the Editor. In addition, more of our readers are accessing the Newcastle Herald through the "My Region" tab on our sites, which also takes you to all ACM's Mid North Coast publications.
While we can't fit the dozens of stories we produce each week into Friday's print edition, it remains an important and widely-read source of what's happening in Kempsey and along the Macleay coast. If you've had trouble finding a copy before they sell-out, by all means let us know.
One thing's for sure, our website and print edition will likely have a strong political focus in the lead-up to the March 25 state election. There are numerous ways you can stay across the election and all the news we cover. This newsletter is just one way.
Our team of reporters look forward to writing and sharing more of your stories throughout 2023.
Sue Stephenson. Editor, ACM North Coast (Covering the Macleay Argus, Mid Coast Observer, Port Macquarie News and Camden Haven Courier)
*Picture above is of your ACM journalists: Lisa Tisdell, editor Sue Stephenson, Ruby Pascoe, Ellie Chamberlain, Liz Langdale, Emily Walker, Paul Jobber and Mardi Borg. Not pictured is photographer Penny Tamblyn.
