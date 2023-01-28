Investigations underway into shooting at Seven Oaks north of Kempsey

Mid North Coast Police are investigating an apparent shooting north of Kempsey on Australia Day.
Emergency Services were called to a home on Macleay Valley Way at Seven Oaks, about 12 kilometres north of Kempsey, around 9.30pm on Thursday, January 26.
The caller advised there had been a shooting.
Once there, officers found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene was established as police began their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.