The Macleay Argus

Investigations still underway into shooting at Seven Oaks north of Kempsey

By Newsroom
Updated February 3 2023 - 12:55pm, first published January 29 2023 - 8:50am
Investigations underway into shooting at Seven Oaks north of Kempsey

Mid North Coast Police are investigating an apparent shooting north of Kempsey on Australia Day.

