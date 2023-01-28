Man airlifted to hospital after Point Plomer cliff jump; two others rescued from cave

Emergency services have been involved in a series of rescues along Point Plomer Road, south of Crescent Head.
In the first incident on Saturday, January 28, a man sustained suspected spinal injuries while trying to jump into the ocean from a 14 metre high cliff on the Big Hill Walking Trail.
State Emergency Service crews from the Kempsey and Gladstone units were tasked by NSW Police to assist NSW Ambulance.
The crews had to walk into the site, however the location made it too difficult to carry the injured man out.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called, with members of its Critical Care Medical Team winched to the ground to assist.
The injured man was then transferred to a stretcher and winched from the cliff edge into the helicopter before being flown to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital.
While in the location, NSW Police and NSW SES crews were also called to help two people who were experiencing difficulties getting out of a cave.
That rescue was at One Palm Beach, which is further along Point Plomer Road.
