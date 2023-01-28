The Macleay Argus

Man airlifted to hospital after Point Plomer cliff jump; two others rescued from cave

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated January 29 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency services have been involved in a series of rescues along Point Plomer Road, south of Crescent Head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.