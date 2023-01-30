The Macleay Argus

Photos: Mud Crabs take out 2023 Macleay Valley Cricket Association's Bash 4 Cash

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated January 31 2023 - 12:25am, first published January 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Macleay Valley Cricket Association's Bash 4 Cash returned with raging success on Saturday, January 28, as 16 teams battled for the winners title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.