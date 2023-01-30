The Macleay Valley Cricket Association's Bash 4 Cash returned with raging success on Saturday, January 28, as 16 teams battled for the winners title.
After over seven hours of play, eight sides reached the semi-finals with Six Offenders and Team Bazza winning their games to go through to the minor-final.
Muffin Stuffers and Mud Crabs were successful in their semis to play off in the major-final.
Macleay Valley Cricket Association president Mark Smee said it was a great game between the two teams, with the Mud Crabs narrowly defeating the Muffin Stuffers in the major-final.
"They were two very good teams on the day, and they both have a great record in this event," he said.
"I couldn't see that game in the end, but by all accounts it was a very close score, and it was great to see the Mud Crabs take it out in the end."
Team Bazza also had a lot to celebrate after defeating Six Offenders in the minor-final.
Individually, Andy Watts walked away richer on the day, having won $50 for achieving a century.
Smee said it was great to have the event back for another year.
"It turned out to be a really successful day," he said.
"It's probably our biggest day of the year for our club in terms of social engagement... and it was terrific to see the community come together in that kind of lighthearted and fun environment.
"Once we opened up the nominations for the 16 teams, we got 16 submissions in an hour and a half, so it just shows how much people love this event, and it's good to see it growing in the community.
"It's a massive credit to all the volunteers who helped on the day as well as the umpires, we couldn't have had such a successful day without them."
