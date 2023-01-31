Kempsey's junior footballers were recently treated to a special visit from former Socceroos coach Rale Rasic.
Rasic, famed for leading Australia to their first World Cup in 1974, travelled to Kempsey with founder and tournament director of Joeys Mini World Cup, Heinrich Haussler, on Friday (January 27) for a three-day football clinic.
The visit was orgranised by the Macleay Valley Rangers Football Club with the hope of inspiring young footballers in the area.
Macleay Valley Rangers president Emma Tamblyn said the football clinic was a great success.
"We really wanted to put on some more community events to encourage football in the community, especially because the start of the season is getting closer," she said.
"So, we reached out to Heinrich Haussler and invited him to come and run a bit of a camp for anyone in the community who wanted to be involved.
"It was just amazing to have Heinrich and Rale here to not only give the kids advice on how to develop their football skills, but to also run training sessions with them and see the local talent that we have.
"It was a great way to encourage community involvement and develop their skills, and it gave them something to do at the end of the school holidays."
Tamblyn said the junior footballers took a lot out of their meeting with Rasic and Haussler.
"Rale is quite inspiring for the kids, so it was really great to see him interact with them and mentor them during the three days," she said. "They were both great at guiding the kids through the different drills and encouraging them to do their best."
Haussler took to the Lismore Joeys Mini Cup Facebook page to thank the Macleay Valley Rangers and Kempsey community for a "wonderful" three days.
"Rale Rasic and I enjoyed working with the players and the coaches, and apart from having a wonderful time, we spotted some great talent among the players," he said.
"A club rarely has a Socceroo and FIFA World Cup coach present for a clinic, and I was delighted that Rale offered to join me for the three days in Kempsey.
"We would like to see the Macleay Valley Rangers Football Club and some other clubs from the Kempsey area join us for this year's Lismore Joeys Mini World Cup at Lismore.
"From the talent we both have seen, they would undoubtedly add to the tournament."
Tamblyn also thanked the Macleay Valley Rangers Club volunteers and coaches for their help in organising the event.
"It quite honestly couldn't have gone ahead without their support," she said.
