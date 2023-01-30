Business analytics vs data science: Which career is better for you?

This is branded content.

Are you looking to pursue a career in data? With many modern industries gathering massive quantities of data, it's never been more important to acquire talent that enables professionals to communicate data outcomes to the executive level.

Pursuing a career in data could be particularly overwhelming, though with a litany of career options available upon completion of a graduate certificate in data science online. Let's explore two of the common career paths that data professionals pursue - roles in business analytics and data science respectively.

Let's discover how data can be more than simply spreadsheets on a page, and how it can lead to a range of rewarding career options.

What is business analytics?

Business analytics, while seemingly modern, has roots in industries that are nearly two and a half centuries old. Early business analysts reviewed labour methodology - in one example, Adam Smith famously demonstrated that the division of labour into smaller steps could make manufacturing processes far more cost-effective and profitable.

Working in strategy, business analysts use available information to develop strategies that can make a business run more efficiently. This can happen in a variety of formats - perhaps a business would like to reduce operating costs, improve marketing strategy, or even make a workplace more power efficient.



As data has become more prevalent, business analysts are increasingly using the resources available to them to make increasingly complicated strategic recommendations.

What is data science?

Data science is a much more modern application of business analytics. In 1962, John W Tukey recognised the potential for statistical methodologies to be applied to early computer storage solutions - databases and spreadsheets.

As data standards have evolved, the application of statistical methods to data has grown drastically. In a modern data environment, where more than 90 per cent of all data has been produced in the past three years, data scientists use increasingly complex tools, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence practices to work with increasingly complex hypotheses.

Working with data, data scientists bring value to the corporate suite by preparing information, running hypotheses and analysis and creating data-driven outcomes, empowering the corporate suite with complex and meaningful insights.

Why are these roles so critical?

Business analysts and data scientists are critical in today's data-heavy world. As data volumes grow, business analysts will undoubtedly utilise their skills to translate data problems into a format that is accessible to a variety of stakeholders.

Additionally, data scientists complement this approach. By using their skills to draw deep data insights, they can use the results to communicate data-driven solutions to executive-level decision-makers. Combined, the roles of a business analyst and data scientist can bring immense value to any corporate operation.

Where can business analytics and data science take me?

Roles in business analytics and data science can often result in projects, working on a variety of different projects across multiple industries. Some examples of the places that data professionals have pivoted to include:

When men's health charity Movember looked to improve fundraising, they utilised the knowledge of their business analyst to evaluate processes to improve fundraising efforts. Through the work done by the business, a solution was developed - implementing new and improved marketing automation strategies. The result: a 48 per cent increase in email revenues - a massive boon in the highly competitive charities sector.

When logistics stalwart FedEx looked to ensure COVID-19 vaccines were transported in a safe and viable manner, they utilised their team of data specialists to develop an integrated technology solution. In a relatively short period of time, an IoT data solution was developed from the ground up. Using sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to develop a complete data science solution, ensuring the safe and secure transport of a critical vaccine.

From Australia Post to Linktree, data scientists and business analysts are leaving their mark on modern business ideas. With a booming job market and increasing demand, the next decade looks to be an exciting challenge for the budding data professional.