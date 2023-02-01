The Kempsey Shire SES Unit is urging the community to heed emergency services' water safety warnings following multiple coastal rescues across the Mid North Coast.
The plea comes after emergency services were called to a series of rescues along Point Plomer Road, south of Crescent Head, on Saturday, January 28.
In the first incident, a 49-year-old man sustained suspected spinal injuries while trying to jump into the ocean from a 14 metre high cliff on the Big Hill Walking Trail.
State Emergency Service crews from the Kempsey and Gladstone units were tasked by NSW Police to assist NSW Ambulance.
NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit commander Bill Sanders said five rescue units arrived on scene. The crews had to walk into the site, however the location made it too difficult to carry the injured man out.
"We sent 12 members all up to assist the rescue because of the difficult terrain," he said.
"The story was that some people who were camping with him had told him about the jump. After watching people have a go, he decided to try it.
"He was fine with the first jump, but the second jump was when he hurt himself. Luckily there were a couple of people there who assisted him out of the water."
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to assist the rescue, with members of its Critical Care Medical Team winched to the ground.
The injured man was then transferred to a stretcher and winched from the cliff edge into the helicopter before being flown to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
While in the location, NSW Police and NSW SES crews were also called to help a man and woman who were experiencing difficulties getting out of a cave at One Palm Beach.
"The couple were exploring the cave, and it's quite steep at the entrance," Mr Sanders said. "They were okay getting down into the cave, but they had difficulty getting back out.
"Fortunately, they had a mobile connection so they could ring for help, and we were able to assist NSW Police in getting them out of the cave system."
Mr Sanders said the couple had no serious injuries, but it could have been a different story during high tide.
"An incoming high tide can cut off the exit very quickly, so we definitely don't recommend people exploring the cave systems out there unless you are experienced or very well prepared," he said.
Mr Sanders said the two rescues on the weekend highlight the dangers of the waterways.
"We have had a few calls along that coastline over the years... and our messaging is to please don't partake in high-risk activities," he said.
"We've had quite a number of drownings already this year, so we are asking members of the public to heed the messaging from our emergency departments to be extra vigilant around waterways, particularly river systems
"It's important people are safe around our coastal areas. We have a lot of lovely areas to explore, but it can also be quite hostile out there and things can go wrong very easily.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service's emergency services liaison officer Graham Nickisson has echoed the safety warning, saying it has been a particularly busy time for the department.
"During the hot weather period, people are out and about doing bush walks and coastal walks, and we've had a number of jobs where we have had to winch people out because they have been in inaccessible areas, like the one at Big Hill Walking Trail," he said.
Nickisson said the number of drownings this year has also been a concern for emergency services, with a man only recently dying after being pulled from the water at Delicate Nobby near Crescent Head.
"We've also been called to a number of instances over the summer to water rescues, and I think it's highlighted the dangers of swimming in non-patrolled beaches," he said.
"The majority of the tasks that we have been called to, have been instances where people have unfortunately died after going into the water at a non-patrolled area and drowned, generally when trying to save other people."
Nickisson has advised people to swim at a patrolled beach and follow the directions of the lifesavers.
"When it comes to water, don't swim alone and make sure you swim between the red and yellow flags... because the majority of the rescues we have been called to where it has been fatal, are generally when people are swimming outside patrol areas."
