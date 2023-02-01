The Macleay Argus

Difficult rescues along 'hostile' parts of Macleay Coast the result of high-risk activities gone wrong

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 4:00am
The Kempsey Shire SES Unit is urging the community to heed emergency services' water safety warnings following multiple coastal rescues across the Mid North Coast. Picture by NSW SES Macleay Valley

The Kempsey Shire SES Unit is urging the community to heed emergency services' water safety warnings following multiple coastal rescues across the Mid North Coast.

