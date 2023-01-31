The Macleay Argus
Column

What's biting: bait fish everywhere and flathead fishos having fun in Macleay

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:34am, first published 12:23am
This week's photo is of father and son David and Olly Henry with an awesome black marlin caught out of a kayak at South West Rocks

What a fantastic weekend we just had for fishing. I managed to head out to sea off Delicate Nobby for a black marlin and I also headed out west for a freshwater fish downstream of Mount Seaview.

