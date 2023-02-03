The Macleay Argus

RFS warms of increased grass fire risk with hot weather ahead

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated February 4 2023 - 12:20am, first published February 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grassfires like this one at South West Rocks are more likely to occur now with warm weather in the upcoming months. Picture supplied by NSW RFS Lower North Coast

Residents are urged to be aware and prepare as warm weather brings a greater risk of grass fires to the Macleay Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.