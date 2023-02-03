Residents are urged to be aware and prepare as warm weather brings a greater risk of grass fires to the Macleay Valley.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Lower North Coast Team has issued a statement warning residents of the increased risk of grass fires in the area in the coming months as the weather warms up.
NSW RFS Lower North Coast Acting District Coordinator Jamie Laws said that the predicted warmer weather was a concern after the amount of rain the area has received in the last couple of months.
"We've had a significantly wet summer and now that we're starting to dry out, we're getting that significant growth with the grassland fuels in particular," he said.
"These hot conditions will end up drying that out so there is an increased risk with the potential of grass fires to start."
Kempsey has been experiencing above average temperatures recently with warm weather conditions to continue into this weekend.
The warm weather conditions are expected to continue into the weekend with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting temperatures to reach up to 30 degrees.
The BOM forecasts today's (February 3) temperatures to peak at 36 degrees with a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
Mr Laws recalled a grass fire in Valla that started on Wednesday (February 1) due to powerline being hit by lightening.
"It was a small grassfire," he said.
"But it shows that the potential is there already before the hot weather starts to come through."
As the weather dries out vegetation and creates more fuel for grassfires, residents are urged to be aware of the increase risk and prepare accordingly.
Mr Laws said residents can do general land maintenance around their property to be safe such as mowing their grass, cleaning out gutters and trimming overhanging trees.
"If you've got a larger property, think about slashing boundary fences in particular," said Mr Laws
"So if the fire does start, you can at least maintain it on your own property and it doesn't escape to the neighbour's property."
Despite the increased risk of grassfires, the upcoming hot weather may allow for fire reduction activities to take place sooner than expected.
Hazard reduction burnings are often facilitated by RFS crews from late March to May but if hot weather continues, the planned burnings could potentially begin as soon as late February.
"The grounds are starting to dry out so its giving us the opportunity to possibly look at some hazard reduction burnings," said Mr Laws.
"Hazard reduction doesn't stop fire but it definitely reduces and lowers the intensity."
Mr Laws said that the last few years of significant rainfall has limited the amount of hazard reduction burnings that the RFS have been able to do.
"Typically here in Kempsey we get a lot of high winds in August to September," he said.
"Hopefully, fingers crossed if we get a good weather window, we can do some hazard reduction."
