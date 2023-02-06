After spending over two years out of action, the Hat Head Library closed its doors for good last week.
The small local library first closed with other libraries in the Kempsey Shire in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But when the other branches returned to their normal hours, the Hat Head library remained shut.
Managing restrictions, and availability of volunteers prevented the library from opening at this time but other factors have also contributed to last week's official closure.
"The circulation of print materials has decreased steadily during the past five years due in part to the demographic profile of the village," Kempsey Shire Council group manager community partnerships Lyndal Harper said.
"Visitation to the library had become predominantly a small group of the volunteers themselves."
Volunteers from the Lower Macleay Anglican Parish had been running the library since it first started in the Hat Head Village Church foyer in approximately 1999.
It later grew and was relocated to the Nicholl Centre behind the Church building, with the land belonging to the parish.
Council operated out of the centre and contributed to operating expenses under a Memorandum of Understanding with the parish since 2005.
Philomena Curry has been volunteering at the library with her husband Brian for approximately eight years.
She said that she enjoyed the social aspect of volunteering at the library.
"It was something I looked forward to," she said.
"I've formed friendships from being a volunteer down there which is really nice."
The closure of the library didn't come to a surprise to Mrs Curry but she said that she will miss the social interaction with volunteers and visitors.
"I'm a little bit sad that it's happened but I understand why they wanted to do this," she said.
"It is sad for a small community like ours."
Library service will not come to a complete halt at Hat Head.
Residents can still borrow out books through the council's mobile library service with the library van planning to be parked out the front of the Hat Head Community Centre on a fortnightly basis.
"Library staff are consulting with the previous volunteers on stocking the van," Ms Harper said.
"Staff are also working with the community to extend a home lending service for customers who are less mobile and unable to visit the van."
Mrs Curry isn't phased by the new van service.
"When the big new van comes, it is going to be a great service and there will be a very great librarian coming down with it."
"[Kempsey libraries] have got a very good service of getting the books out to the people."
The library van service is likely to commence this month.
The Hat Head Church is currently investigating on establishing a community op shop at the Nicholls Centre.
Ms Harper said that council is supporting this transition and will work with the parish on grant funding opportunities.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.