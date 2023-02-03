Kempsey and Gladstone SES to the rescue

Port Macquarie was still trying to figure out what hit it yesterday afternoon when Kempsey and Gladstone SES units were zooming down the highway ready to lend a hand.
A microburst had cut through the town's CBD leaving an absolute mess in its wake.
With the SES the lead emergency agency, crews along the Mid North Coast quickly rallied to help their neighbours.
The Macleay Valley's SES crews show time and time again how essential they are to putting communities back together after extreme weather events.
Just days earlier, these same crews (pictured) were walking in on foot to help a man who thought it okay to jump off a 14 metre high cliff on Big Hill Trail.
Then it was on to help two people stuck in a cave as the tide was coming in.
We can only hope that whoever is elected in the seat of Oxley next month, champions these volunteers when it comes budget time.
You can see stories about the sudden storm by going to "My Region" on the Macleay Argus and clicking Port News.
Good luck to these crews during the clean-up and here's hoping everyone else plays safe this weekend.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, the Macleay Argus and ACM North Coast
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.