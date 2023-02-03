The Macleay Argus

Kempsey and Gladstone SES to the rescue

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated February 4 2023 - 1:40am, first published 12:24am
Port Macquarie was still trying to figure out what hit it yesterday afternoon when Kempsey and Gladstone SES units were zooming down the highway ready to lend a hand.

