Woman pulled from water at South Valla Beach dies

A woman, who was pulled from the water on the Mid North Coast, has died.
About 5pm on Saturday, February 4, emergency services were called to South Valla Beach, Valla, following reports an unconscious woman had been pulled from the water.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District attended and were told a 73-year-old woman had been swimming in the water where she appeared to have experienced a medical episode.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attempted to revive the woman, however, she died at the scene.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.