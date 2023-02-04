The Macleay Argus

73-year-old woman pulled from water at Valla dies

By Newsroom
Updated February 5 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
Woman pulled from water at South Valla Beach dies

A woman, who was pulled from the water on the Mid North Coast, has died.

