Like many, I remain both thankful and stunned that there was no loss of life or serious injury in Friday afternoon's hit-and-run storm.
In many of the videos and photos our readers and other members of the community have sent in, it appears that barely metres, if not centimetres, was the only difference between being seriously injured, and walking away unscathed. Although, we're yet to have a clear picture of how pets and wildlife fared.
From the moment I received a frantic call from a woman outside St Joseph's Primary School near Settlement City, whose name I'm afraid I didn't quite catch, our reporters and video journalists have been on the case; gathering eyewitness accounts and collating and sharing emergency services warnings.
Human nature means it is necessary to show as well as tell people why they need to stay away from hazards like uprooted trees and downed powerlines. And amid criticism of the time it takes to restore power, it is our role to highlight just how dangerous it is for workers handling powerlines draped in sheet metal, or climbing on roofs to cover holes.
That's why news services work so closely with lead agencies during extreme weather events like this.
Shortly after 3pm, the Port News team quickly spread out across affected areas to gather photos, videos and interviews. One reporter hit the phones to find out what on earth had just hit us.
Like many of you, we were without power and mobile signals were patchy at best. So, we called on our ACM colleagues across the East Coast (and in South Australia) to help us get a Live Blog started.
We were lucky to quickly regain access and have since spent three days bringing you official updates as well as interesting and scary stories.
With thanks to the admins of social media page "Port Macquarie Noticeboard", and to our own readers, we also put the call out for contributed video and photos.
Not only have we received scary images of the storm and the damage it caused, there are also some quite stunning photos of the "microburst".
I have decided to collate them all in a single video and mega-gallery.
Public interest reporting is our core job, but wouldn't we all be in a real state if we didn't have the amazing Port Macquarie SES taking charge as the lead "combat agency" and so quickly rallying reinforcements from along the Mid North Coast.
The SES, Fire & Rescue NSW, the Rural Fire Service, Essential Energy and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council contractors - among many others - don't just "repair" damage. They actually risk their own safety to protect ours.
To all those workers and their communications teams who kept the town running and the public information flowing, thank you.
