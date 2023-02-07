Indigenous high school ages students will now be able to apply for a scholarship to represent their electorate in the Y NSW's 2023 Youth Parliament program.
For the first time since the program began over 20 years ago, two Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people will be able to receive a scholarship to cover the $750 program fee.
Wiradjuri, Dharug, Gooreng Gooreng and Tongan man Hamani Tanginoa who has a kinship connection to Dhungutti Country was a 2018 Youth Parliament participant.
He said the announcement of the scholarship was a surprise to him.
"It was quite a shock when it came out because I didn't have many of these opportunities when I was younger.
"I feel great knowing young black children have the opportunity to get their voices heard."
Mr Tanginoa made history as the first Aboriginal NSW Youth Premier when he was elected for the 2019 Youth Parliament and continues to volunteer as part of the Youth Parliament program.
He attributes the skills developed in the Y's youth programs to his success in other roles during his adulthood such as working on the Youth Advisory Council and his work as a performer.
"I wouldn't know how to complete risk assessments, organise events and ultise my networks without participating in the youth programs," he said.
"Through the Youth Parliament program, I was able to be empowered, speak about my culture and make a difference."
The program aims to provide young people the opportunity to debate in NSW Parliament, create Youth Bills on issues for change, receive specialised training as well as have their voices heard by Members of Parliament.
Legislation passed by the NSW Youth Parliament have gone onto be passed into state law. *
The Y NSW CEO Susannah Le Bron said that the Youth Parliament program provides an important platform to ensure young people are heard.
"Young people are the focus of everything we do at the Y NSW so it's incredibly exciting watching participants flourish as they are empowered to engage with civic leadership, policy development and democratic parliamentary debate," she said.
"If you are a young person in NSW looking for an opportunity to stand up and give a voice to issues that you're passionate about, I urge you to apply for our 2023 Youth Parliament."
Mr Tanginoa said that Youth Parlaiment participates had the potential to change the future of NSW.
"There's a lot of great ideas coming from this program," he said.
"I'm very excited to see the future for not only this program but for our state."
Young people in years 10, 11 and 12 or equivalent ages across all 93 NSW state electorates can take apply but school teachers and Members of Parliament can also nominate a young person for the program.
Applications will be accepted before February 17 2023.
Scholarship applicants can apply here.
