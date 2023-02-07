Kempsey primary school students have been invited to be one of the first student to experience the expansion of the Optus Digital Thumbprint program on this year's Safer Internet Day (February 7).
Optus announced the expansion of its educational program today to provide more opportunities for students in regional Australia including Kempsey schools.
Kempsey students in year three and four can now experience the extended program to focus on staying safe when playing digital games, and keeping information private online.
Year five and six will also be able to access the program which has been tailored to deal with cyberbullying and have respectful online relationships.
Optus customer success managing director Maurice McCarthy said that Optus is investing $1.25 million into the Digital Thumbprint program this year as one of their key commitments following the cyberattack last year.
"The aim is to create a more inclusive and optimistic future for all Australians in Kempsey to thrive and have confident, positive interactions with each other and digital technology by providing essential tools for digital safety and wellbeing." he said.
"We're dedicated to ensuring our Digital Thumbprint program has an increased focus on Cyber Security and Digital Identity topics.
This is part of a series of commitments Optus is making following the cyberattack to be better as a company, for our customers and for the communities we call home."
The program which began in 2013 aims to provide free workshops and support to both primary and secondary students by building knowledge around digital safety
Since it first began 20 years ago, the program has provided free workshops nd support to over half a million students across Australia.
eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said that it was great seeing businesses support this year's Safer Internet Day theme of connect, reflect and protect.
"We can all contribute to a safer, more respectful online world by supporting each other online, standing up to bullies, and reporting abuse to the platform and then to [the eSafety website]," she said.
"Trusted eSafety Providers like Optus Digital Thumbprint also play an important role by providing high quality programs that empower young people, families and seniors to have safer, more positive online experiences wherever they live."
Primary school teachers interest in participating in the expanded Optus Digital Thumbprint program can register their class for free online via the program's website.
Thumbprint offers a variety of resources for parents, teachers, and trusted adults to facilitate conversations with kids.
