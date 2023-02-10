The Macleay Argus

New coach and president confident South West Rocks Marlins can go 'one step further' this season

By Mardi Borg
Updated February 11 2023 - 7:06am, first published February 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Paul Owens (left) will coach the South West Rocks Marlins team with Owen Blair in the 2023 Hastings League season. Left picture supplied, right picture of Stephan Blair charging down the field last year by Penny Tamblyn

Incoming South West Rocks Marlins coach, Paul Owens, knows what it takes to win a premiership.

