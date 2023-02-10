Incoming South West Rocks Marlins coach, Paul Owens, knows what it takes to win a premiership.
He did, after all, play a key role in the Marlins' 2015 Hastings League grand final victory along with fellow co-coach Owen Blair.
"Winning a premiership is always a great feeling, and that premiership in 2015 was great for the club and the community," he said.
Now, Owens is back to coach the side with a humble attitude and one goal in mind - to "see the team go one step further" from where they finished last year in fourth place.
"If I can do that, I will be happy," he said.
Owens said he's feeling "pretty good' about his new role as co-coach.
"I've done a bit of coaching before so that does help," he said. "A lot of the players are local as well and a really great bunch, so it's been really easy taking on this role."
While a premiership win is always a nice way to end the season, Owens said that's not what he will be focusing on this year.
"What I'm mainly focused on this season is just seeing the team improve as much as we can from last season and try and make the finals," he said.
"Winning the competition back then was great, but this season is just about making sure everyone in the team improves and then we will go from there.
"We have a lot of great players in the team and a really good club environment, so I know it will be a great season regardless of where we end up on the ladder."
South West Rocks Marlins Club president Geoff Ball said it's exciting to have Owens back at the club as coach for this season.
Ball said Owens' "stability, maturity and confidence" will be an asset to the team in 2023.
"Paul has been around footy all his life and he knows the game inside out," he said. "He's probably one of the best mentors and coaches on the coast at the moment, so it's exciting to have him back on deck.
"We want to make sure we control this season through our preparation and discipline, and I think he's the man to do that."
The Marlins will have a lot to celebrate this year as they get ready to mark their 10-year anniversary as a club and play their first home game in their brand new stadium.
"We're ready for an exciting year," Ball said. "We want to ensure we maintain our status as a nice and friendly club where the community can come together and enjoy their footy.
"Our stadium will also be a very special addition to the club, and we want to make sure we can fill it every week and bring the best facilities to the Marlins fans so that they can have a day out and enjoy a great afternoon of footy every Saturday."
Owens and Ball thanked the volunteers at the club as they head into the 2023 season.
"They have been the lifeboat of the club since it started, and we really appreciate their effort every week," Owens said. "We would love to have them all onboard again this year."
