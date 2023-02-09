3 beds | 1 bath
This 471-acre farm is set on the Dyke River and has great frontage to the permanent clear gravel bass-filled river, situated mid-way between Armidale and Kempsey.
Featuring a productive cattle farming operation capable of running up to 70 cows and calves which according to selling agent Ben Tyson is a great market to be in at the moment with the cattle industry receiving exceptional returns. There is also a set of steel stockyards, six paddocks, a three-bay barn-style shed that is fully lockable plus numerous farm sheds within the property as well.
The property has a three/four bedroom country home with a huge verandah with exceptional views over the river.
Magnificent French doors lead from the master bedroom. There is a spacious kitchen, a renovated bathroom and 16 solar panels supply the home and sell power back to the grid.
Here you can enjoy a rural lifestyle with the scope to run a quality breeding herd.
