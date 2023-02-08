Rebates, vouchers and discounts available through Service NSW centres have been promoted to help residents with rising living costs.
Long time Macleay residents Barry and his wife Jackie Grigg were visiting the Kempsey Service NSW centre to apply for the regional senior's travel card.
But a quick savings finder appointment with a trained customer care officer allowed the couple to find other discounts and services available to them.
"I don't think any one person could realise just how much is out there for you to inquire about and receive to see if you are eligible," Mr Griff said.
"There's about a hundred different services that you can use and we can get a subsidy on our council rates, electricity, phone, all that sort of stuff.
It all makes a huge difference when you're on a limited income so it's a good scheme."
Savings finder appointment are available to NSW residents to help find and apply for rebates, vouchers and discounts that they may be eligible.
As cost of living increases, more than 70 rebates and vouchers are available ranging from school vouchers, to travel costs.
Regional manager of regional north service centres Kieran Hogan said that not everyone is aware of the services available to help with the cost of living.
It's not something that probably springs to mind when people are thinking of coming and dealing with government," Mr Hogan said.
"They think of us as a place to come and get their license and registration done but we have this whole other world of services that we offer."
NSW residents can book an appointment with a trained customer care officer through the Service NSW website, in person or over the phone.
Deputy premier and NSW Nationals leader Paul Toole visited the Kempsey Service centre to help highlight the services available to the public.
"There is a whole host of programs here that make a difference to the lives of our communities," he said.
"We know that cost of living is an important measure right now but the NSW government is continuing to invest in programs that are putting more money back into the pockets of our families across this nation."
For Kempsey residents like Mr and Mrs Grigg, knowing where savings can be made is 'very handy'.
"We're all struggling," Mr Grigg said.
"Cost of living is horrendous at the moment.
"It's just a matter of making everybody aware that the service is here."
