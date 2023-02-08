The Macleay Argus
Column

What's biting: flathead nearing a metre long consistent in rivers

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo is of Steve Cumins with his two soon-to-be fishing champion sons, Jax and Taj, with a great feed of Kingfish caught off Crowdy Head.

The last week has shown some interesting weather patterns with the mini cyclone in Port Macquarie and picturesque days in South West Rocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.