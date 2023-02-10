Who's giving, getting and 'just looking'?

Have you noticed the rapid up-tick in ministerial visits in the seat of Oxley these past few weeks?
There are still six weeks to go in this election campaign and there is a sense of nervousness in the air.
Perhaps it's linked to a fear of how the electorate will react to the loss of popular incumbent Melinda Pavey, who resigned last year. Or is it the closer than expected federal contest in the seat of Cowper last year, which was called for the National Party long after other electorates has packed away their victory celebrations.
Nominations to run for the seat of Oxley in the March 25 poll close on March 8. So we're not yet sure of the final field. We are sure however, that the political visits and announcements will only ramp up.
My obligation to you, is to find out which of these visits and announcements is about something real - new infrastructure, new funding, new opportunities and so on.
Who has something to give that's locked-in and not dependent on their election; who are the beneficiaries and is what they're being offered really new or just being "re-announced"? Who is "just looking"; that is, visiting Oxley for appearances and photo ops only, and why hasn't the money they're offering been spent mid-term?
You'll find our reportage in the countdown to March 25 based on these questions.
We're also going to put out another reader poll, as we did ahead of the federal election, so you can tell us what issues concern you most.
We'll then be asking each candidate how they intend to address each one. (Our poll ahead of the federal election saw Climate Change come in at Number 1.)
Subscribers of this newsletter will be the first to receive the poll, next week. We'll then put your responses to the final list of candidates and publish the results in the Macleay Argus online.
'Til then, get your thinking caps on and have a great week.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast NSW
Australian Community Media (ACM)
