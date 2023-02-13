Message from the mayor: our active community members

It was my privilege to attend the Kempsey Probus Club meeting last Thursday, where I had the opportunity to address the 46 active members who are deeply committed to the well-being of our community.
I was honoured to be invited to speak at the meeting and used the opportunity to discuss some of the important initiatives and challenges facing Kempsey Shire Council in the coming year.
These included our ongoing efforts to improve our roads and infrastructure, as well as addressing our financial difficulties. I highlighted the gift of the Slim Dusty Centre, which has become Kempsey Shire's cultural centre.
I also touched on the forthcoming opening of the High Performance Centre at South West Rocks, which is sure to bring many benefits to our community.
During the question and answer session, I was asked about a variety of topics, including the construction of a library and community centre in South West Rocks.
One of the most pressing concerns for many attendees was the closure of the hydrotherapy pool at the Kempsey Hospital. This was established after a concerted fund-raising campaign by the Kempsey Shire community nearly 40 years ago. While the responsibility for this issue lies with the NSW Health Department, I assure you that I am closely monitoring the situation and advocating for its resolution.
I have since followed up with our local Oxley Member of Parliament, the Honourable Melinda Pavey, and I am pleased to report that she is extremely concerned and doing her utmost to rectify the situation through the Minister for Regional Health. She is fully committed to securing the funds needed to upgrade and repair the hydrotherapy pool to bring this essential resource back to our community.
The Local Government Association of New South Wales (LGNSW) has identified a number of pressing matters to be addressed in the upcoming State election. These crucial issues require immediate attention from the incoming government.
Among these priorities, the cost shifting from the State to Councils without adequate funding and the need for a functional planning system top the list. The President of the LGNSW, Dariea Turley, emphasised the importance of a planning system that enables democratically elected councils to respond to the needs and expectations of their local communities.
I fully support this. It is crucial that members of the local community raise these and other pertinent issues with the candidates running for the Oxley seat in the March election. It is imperative that councils are empowered to effectively represent the interests and needs of their local communities.
