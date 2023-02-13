The Macleay Argus
Message from the mayor: our active community members

By Mayor Leo Hauville
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 12:00pm
Probus President John Popple and Mayor Leo Hauville. Picture, supplied

It was my privilege to attend the Kempsey Probus Club meeting last Thursday, where I had the opportunity to address the 46 active members who are deeply committed to the well-being of our community.

