The Macleay Argus

North Coast Bulldogs and Macarthur Wests Tigers share the points in Laurie Daley Cup clash

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 12 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Macleay Valley Mustangs under-18 centre Luke Calthorpe scored three tries, but it wasn't enough to get North Coast Bulldogs over the line at Lank Bain Sporting Complex on February 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.