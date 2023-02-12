Kempsey woman charged with high-range drink-driving

A Kempsey woman has been charged with high-range drink-driving over the weekend.
On Saturday, February 11 about 8.30am, Kempsey police attended an address on Scrubby Creek Road, South Kempsey following the report of a driving complaint.
A 30-year-old South Kempsey woman, who police will allege had driven a White Toyota Camry Sedan, was subjected to a breath test that returned a positive result.
The woman was arrested and conveyed to Kempsey Police Station for a breath analysis.
Police will allege the driver returned a reading of 0.363.
The 30-year-old driver was issued with a license suspension notice and charged with Drive with High Range Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol.
She will appear at Kempsey Local Court on the April 6, 2023.
