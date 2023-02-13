Triathletes Tim Reed and Madi Roberts have scored morale-boosting wins at the Trial Bay Triathlon as the coast's notorious weather stayed on its best behaviour.
Tim Reed was crowned the overall winner in the triathlon with a time of 01:09:23. He was closely followed by Benjamin Maunder who crossed the line in 01:10:21, while Nathan Stewart came third with a time of 01:12:36.
Madi Roberts came fourth overall and first in the women's category, finishing the triathlon in 01.13.18. Shannon O 'Hara came second in the women's category with a time of 01:21:56, while Lauren Ferguson came third after finishing in 01:27:57.
After concerns during the week about hazardous surf and swell conditions along the Mid North Coast due to Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, the Trial Bay Triathlon went ahead as planned in ideal conditions.
"We were very lucky with the weather conditions," Hat Head Tri Club president Andrew Kirby said.
"The swell started to rise after 12pm yesterday so we had a little bit of wave action but nothing like what we had later on in the day.
"The temperature during the weekend really wasn't too bad as well considering we had the breeze."
The Milo Junior Triathlon was held on Saturday, February 11, with Trent Alley coming first in a time of 00.22.55, closely followed by Ashton Kemp and Hamish Granfield.
Sienna Ward took out the junior girl's category with a time of 00.28.37, while Amelia Wilson followed her in second place and Lily McConnell came third.
Kirby said said the event was a great success that boasted a "huge" turnout.
"We had over 350 on the main day and about 250 for the kids event, and it looked like everyone really enjoyed it," he said.
"These event can't happen without the sponsorship and support of the local community and businesses, so we would like to thank them for another successful year."
