Country music stars Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole headline free concert in Kempsey

Throw on your dancing boots and get ready for your favourite country music stars to perform right here in Kempsey.
Macleay Music Muster is a free family friendly concert on Saturday 4 March with Australian country music stars Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole.
Adding to this cracking line up is 2023 Toyota Star Maker winner Loren Ryan, rising star Charlie Fittler and local artist Amos Morris.
Tickets are free however registration is essential. There is a no ticket, no entry policy for the event.
Stephen Mitchell Director of Corporate and Commercial at Kempsey Shire Council said it's not every day we have such a high calibre of artists performing for free in our shire.
"The free concert is an opportunity for us all to come together, reconnect with each other and enjoy a top night out after a tough few years," Mr Mitchell said.
"This is going to be a great night of entertainment. We've got a tradition of country music in the Valley, so we're excited to see such a talented line up of artists performing at this event."
Jeff Chandler from CSE Events who has managed many of Australia's music stars including Beccy Cole, Sara Storer and Troy Cassar-Daley encourages everyone to get their tickets to what will be a highly entertaining gig.
"It's certainly a night for the whole family. Adam and Beccy are two of country music's biggest stars who love performing for a local audience," Mr Chandler said.
"Bring the relatives and ask your neighbours to come along. I'd encourage you to save the date for this one because you're also going to see our best emerging talent in Loren and Charlie. It's going to be a fantastic night out."
The Macleay Music Muster is on at the Kempsey Showground, is alcohol free with food vans onsite. Gates open at 2.30pm and music starts at 4pm.
This is a free event however, registrations are essential as there is limited capacity.
The event is supported by Regional NSW as part of the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
For more information and to register visit www.ksc.pub/muster
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.