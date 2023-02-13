The Macleay Argus
Column

Country music stars Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole headline free concert in Kempsey

By Kempsey Shire Council
February 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country music sensation Beccy Cole is one of the stars that will headline the free music concert in Kempsey. Picture, supplied

Throw on your dancing boots and get ready for your favourite country music stars to perform right here in Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.