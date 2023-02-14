Kempsey is set to benefit from a funding boost that will see an upgrade of the West-Kempsey Community Hub and youth pathways program.
Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said the $185,000 investment is part of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Community Development Fund (CDF).
"This support will enable better coordination for neighbourhood meetings, training and information sessions, as well as providing support services and training to the next generation of children and young adults in Kempsey," Mr Anderson said.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said $131,433 will go to refurbishing the West-Kempsey Community Hub and $53,650 will be invested in the youth pathways program, to boost the health and wellbeing of the members of the community.
"This investment will go a long way to deliver positive social, environmental, and recreational outcomes throughout the Kempsey region, while also promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion," Mrs Pavey said.
SmartArts Founder Denni Scott Davis, who will be delivering the youth mentoring program, welcomed the much-needed funding.
"Support for this innovative program is appreciated and will provide much-needed opportunities and access for young people across the region," Ms Davis said.
Since 2011, more than $9.2 million has been allocated through the CDF program, which has been shared by over 160 organisations to run initiatives in their local communities.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.