The Macleay Argus

Kempsey receives funding boost for youth pathways program and community hub

By Newsroom
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey is set to benefit from a funding boost that will see the upgrade of the West-Kempsey Community Hub and youth pathways program. Picture supplied

Kempsey is set to benefit from a funding boost that will see an upgrade of the West-Kempsey Community Hub and youth pathways program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.