The Macleay Argus
Column

What's biting: bream and tailor numbers have been 'excellent'

By Fishing Columnist, Kate Shelton
February 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Cameron Gunner with a great Spanish Mackerel he caught off our coastline using a down rigger. Picture, supplied

I was lucky enough to head out for a fish last weekend before the cyclone swell hit our coastline.

