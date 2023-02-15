The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks Pharmacist Advice is changing hands after 70 years in the Osborne family

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The pharmacy in centre of South West Rocks has been in the Osborne family for seven decades with the legacy coming to a close this week when new owners take over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.