The pharmacy in centre of South West Rocks has been in the Osborne family for seven decades with the legacy coming to a close this week when new owners take over.
However, a new tradition begins as pharmacists and partners in life and business Alison Osborne and Ian Burnett handover to John and Elein Chahoud.
The Chahoud's currently operate Peter Needs Terry White Chemmart just down the road from South West Rocks Pharmacist Advice, which they'll officially takeover from Alison and Ian on Thursday, February 16.
While Mr Burnett said it is "a big change to take the Osborne's out of the equation" after 70 years, he is confident the new owners will take care of the community just as he and Ms Osborne have for the past 25 years.
"John and Elein are really nice and John has been around for a couple of years [in South West Rocks] so hopefully they'll just keep going the same," said Mr Burnett
"They're very friendly which makes you feel better that your customers are going to be looked after properly."
1956 - Rex Osborne opened the very first pharmacy in South West Rocks when the town had a population of approximately 300. Mr Osborne doubled at the doctor because he was the only medically trained person in town.
1989 - Rex Osborne's eldest son and pharmacist Chris Osborne took over the business.
1997 - While the population of the town and the success of the pharmacy was growing, Chris's sister Alison and her husband Ian, who are also pharmacists, bought half the business and the three of them ran the pharmacy together.
2009 - Ian and Alison bought Chris out of the business so he could spend more time on his farm in Summer Island.
2023 - Ian and Alison sell the pharmacy to John and Elein Chahoud.
While the couple will continue to live in South West Rocks and be a part of the community they have been so involved in for many years, first point of order is taking a well-deserved holiday.
Less than a week after handing over the reins, the couple will take a hiking trip to Tasmania, followed by a flight to England to visit Mr Burnett's family for the first time in ten years.
It will be his second time back to the United Kingdom since 1995 after moving to Australia, meeting Ms Osborne and eventually entering in the family business in South West Rocks.
After a difficult couple of years working full time as pharmacists during the pandemic, the pair are feeling "burnt out" and in need of time off work.
"We're starting to get a bit tired," said Ms Osborne. "Covid was very difficult".
Mr Burnett says leaving the pharmacy is a "big change" and that he'll miss the customers and community feel the most.
"You see people as babies...and then you see them grow up and have babies themselves," he said
"I like when people come in and say I need dad's whatever...they don't mention a name you know exactly who it is".
While the couple plan to do more travel and spend their spare time bushwalking, bike riding and working on bush regeneration, they're looking forward to continuing the "long-term relationships" they've made with people during their 25 years running the business.
Mr Chahoud says taking over the pharmacy means he has "big shoes to fill" but is looking forward to supporting the community through the opportunity for additional health services that running the two pharmacies will provide.
