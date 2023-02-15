Clubs will vie for more than just weekly competition points when the Hastings League kicks off its 2023 season on April 15.
For the last 100 years the semi-finals and grand final have been held at the Lank Bain Sporting Complex in Wauchope, but that will change after a unanimous vote to move the season decider was held last week.
All finals will now be played at the highest-ranked team's home ground while the highest-ranked team that progresses first into the season finale will gain home ground advantage.
There is a catch - their venue has to be up to a suitable standard.
Hastings League president Geoff Connor said Laurieton Stingrays' had provided the competition with an insight into how to host a grand final last year.
They held the 2022 season decider after wet weather forced council to close the ground and a subsequent move away from Lank Bain.
"It's totally a break away from tradition," Connor said.
"We had Byabarra and West Wauchope playing out there (at Lank Bain) in the early 2000s, but we haven't had a home team there for 20 years so it's time for a change."
South West Rocks, Kendall and Laurieton are the three grounds who would currently host the season decider while there are question marks over a number of other venues.
Connor said the league would work with the clubs should a venue not be up to the standard required to host a grand final.
"It's a good incentive for the clubs to get their grounds up to scratch," he said.
"The idea is it will benefit them more because they'll make some more money out of it because they'll host it."
Parking appeared to be the main concerns at Beechwood, Long Flat, Lake Cathie, Harrington and Comboyne although a number of those clubs had fields they usually utilised.
"Eighty percent of your crowds stand around the fence anyway and we had over 2000 people at Laurieton and they handled it perfectly," Connor said.
"The idea is to share it around and give the fans the opportunity to go to their own ground."
