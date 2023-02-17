Students of Kempsey's St Paul's College have been told their mental health is the most important thing.
Johanna Griggs, Australian television presenter and former competitive swimmer, visited the school on Thursday, February 16, to share insights with young people who may be feeling the pressures of school life.
Her main message; "there are lots of different ways to approach life".
After representing Australia in swimming at a young age, Ms Griggs "only did a few months of high school in total", an aspect of her life she wished to share with the students to showcase that school does not define the rest of their lives.
"I've got an honorary doctorate and the letters A.M. after my name and that's all without finishing school," said Ms Griggs.
Ms Griggs is passionate about improving mental health in young people and is currently a director of Beyond Blue and chair of Be You.
"I've had the sport, the long and diverse career in media, and then I have this whole other side that I have in the world of mental health," said Ms Griggs.
Year 7 students who have recently started their high school journey listened to a talk focused on resilience, while the year 12 students gearing up for their final exams were told to remember the power of a conversation.
"We know starting school, finishing primary, starting high school and the the HSC are the four major big transition points in students lives," said Ms Griggs.
The public figure shared many of her life lessons with the students covering the power of a conversation; don't be afraid of failure or change; think about the consequences of everything you do; and mental and physical health go hand-in-hand.
"It's good for them to hear from someone like me whose has a very varied and non-traditional life," she said.
Many of the insights shared covered life after school to open the young people to the possibilities out there for them.
"If you know what you want and you set that goal that's fantastic... [but] don't dismiss the process," said Ms Griggs.
The students were encouraged to balance hard work with a social life and enjoy the community and milestones of high school.
Ms Griggs and her team visited the Macleay in November 2022 to film a commercial with Kempsey's Aunty Sharon after she won an award for her community engagement.
Nominated by Ms Haaring, an English teacher at St Paul's College, Aunty Sharon's commercial was filmed at the St Paul's College at the end of 2022.
Ms Grigg's was not only impressed by Aunty Sharon's work in Indigenous engagement, she was inspired by her mentorship with the kids and how much they respected the Elder.
"All the kids were coming up to me in the playground just raving about her and the impact that she'd had [on them]," said Ms Griggs.
It was during this visit that Ms Grigg's was inspired to offer her guidance.
"All the students that were here the day we were shooting they were so gorgeous and so lovely...they had so much respect [for Aunty Sharon]...I said 'we have to find a date in February to come back'"
Sparked by a connection with Be You, Ms Haaring and Ms Griggs combined their desire to support the students and the return trip was booked.
"This is something that was out of choice which is really special for us," said Principle David Johns.
Mr Johns hopes his students are inspired by the authenticity and integrity of Ms Griggs.
"We all have mental health challenges, let's talk about it, let's keep it real, let's talk about it like it's a broken arm...as soon as we realise it is something that everyone experiences we can move forward with a degree of openness around it," he said.
The School's Leader of Innovation and Engagement in the World of Work (otherwise known as Career's Advisor) Lee Hancock says it's important for students to understand it's the journey that matters.
"Career paths are never clear-cut and defined," he said.
"It's about what is going to be fulfilling for the students and that will look different for everyone".
Ms Griggs described the students of St Paul's as "delightful" and is looking forward to her next visit to the Shire.
"It's a beautiful part of the world...and my experience every time I've been here is that the people are very welcoming and very lovely".
