The Macleay Argus

High school dropout and high achiever Johanna Griggs tells Kempsey students 'take the pressure off'

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 17 2023 - 10:14pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students of Kempsey's St Paul's College have been told their mental health is the most important thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.