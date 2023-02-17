Police investigating a shooting north of Kempsey have released CCTV images of a car in the vicinity of Seven Oaks on the night of January 26, 2023.
The black-coloured Subaru was being driven south on the M1 from Kempsey between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.
Investigators are urging anyone with information about the vehicle, or any motorists who may have dash cam footage, to contact Kempsey Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
One man has been charged over the shooting earlier that night.
Around 9.30pm on Australia Day, emergency services were called to a home on Macleay Valley Way, Seven Oaks, about 12km north of Kempsey.
On arrival, officers from Mid North Coast Police District found a 36-year-old man had been shot in the arm. He was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Later that night, they attended a home on Collombatti Road, Frederickton, where a 38-year-old man was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station.
He was charged with: armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm, stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm, and supply prohibited drug.
He appeared at Kempsey Local Court on Thursday February 9, where he was formally refused bail. He is due to re-appear on April 6.
