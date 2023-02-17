The Macleay Argus

Investigators release image of car seen near shooting at Seven Oaks, north of Kempsey

By Newsroom
Updated February 17 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:30pm
Police investigating a shooting north of Kempsey are trying to locate this Subaru. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police investigating a shooting north of Kempsey have released CCTV images of a car in the vicinity of Seven Oaks on the night of January 26, 2023.

