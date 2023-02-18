A woman holidaying with her family in South West Rocks has been given an unwelcome souvenir after stepping on a stingray at Trial Bay Beach.
The incident occurred on Saturday, February 18, as locals and visitors enjoyed a day in the water.
Beachgoers said the woman, who is believed to be in her 50s, stepped on the stingray while wading in knee-deep water a few metres out from shore.
NSW Ambulance said they attended the beach around 3pm. Officers from Mid North Coast Police District were also called.
Stingrays generally aren't dangerous and often burrow beneath the sand in the shallows. They will usually only sting when disturbed.
The sting however can cause intense pain.
Paramedics treated the woman at the beach as family, friends and beachgoers looked on.
While it's not the happiest of stories to take back home, the good news is the woman's injuries were minor and she did not need to be taken to hospital.
