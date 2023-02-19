If you receive an unsolicited phone call asking you about Kempsey Shire Council, it could be that you've been chosen to have your say on how the organisation is performing.
Council is conducting a phone survey in February and March, to measure the community's satisfaction with its performance and to understand the importance the community places on key service areas.
The feedback from the research will help inform council's operational plans and communications.
Community engagement is a top priority for the council, and everyone is encouraged to participate in this research project.
Council has contracted Micromex, a specialist market research company, to conduct the research.
The survey will cover a representative sample of the Kempsey Local Government Area, while the online survey allows members of the community to opt-in to be part of the research.
The research aims to obtain feedback from the community on council communications and priority service areas, for council to consider as part of its operational planning.
This market research is carried out in compliance with the Privacy Act and the information provided will be kept confidential and used only for research purposes to produce a report. The findings will be released to the community.
The survey will ask personal questions about age, living arrangements and gender, purely for demographic purposes and in order to check the data represents a cross-section of the community.
The phone survey will be conducted through unsolicited phone calls made between Monday February 27 to Friday March 3, 2023.
The online survey will be available on Your Say Macleay from Monday March 6 to Sunday March 19. Both surveys will cover the same topics, so members of the community who are not contacted by phone will have the opportunity to have their say.
The results of a similar survey carried out in 2020 showed that 79 per cent of residents were at least somewhat satisfied, and council hopes to improve on that result this year.
Council advises that if you ever believe you may have received a fraudulent phone call from
someone pretending to represent council, please always alert council's customer service team on 6566 3200.
Council will never call to ask for money to be transferred immediately or for credit card or other banking details.
