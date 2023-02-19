The Macleay Argus
Council calling: phone and online survey to improve the delivery of services across Kempsey Shire

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated February 20 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 4:00am
Kempsey Shire Council wants your feedback on how it serves the community. File picture

If you receive an unsolicited phone call asking you about Kempsey Shire Council, it could be that you've been chosen to have your say on how the organisation is performing.

