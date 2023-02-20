Try telling Kempsey Cannonballs Dingbats players their Crescent Head Sevens victory on February 18 doesn't count because it was the second-division.
The team made up entirely of forwards claimed club bragging rights after they won the Plate final at the annual seven-a-side tournament.
The Dingbats took out the second-division trophy with a win over Coffs Snappers that tournament director Jared Fuller acknowledged some players were dining out on.
"The Cannons had a team made up all of forwards and they claimed the second division so they're really proud of that," he said.
"They told me to mention it and I'd get in trouble if I forgot to."
Kempsey's other men's team were eliminated in the Cup quarter-final by Phoenix who then went on to lose the final to an injury-ravaged Lennox Head.
Fuller said Lennox Head's performance to win the Cup final was a standout.
"It was a pretty phenomenal effort to get to where they did," he said.
"They had a few injuries during the day and you can't replace players so they played from the quarter-finals onwards with nine players which was three down.
"They only just scraped through the quarter-final and semi-final and then came out and beat Phoenix in the final who had been the gun team all day."
In the women's, Nelson Bay defeated Wanderers in the final after Wanderers defeated the Cannonballs in the first semi-final.
The tournament provided more than 30 teams across the senior men's and women's grades and under-16s with another pre-season hit-out ahead of the upcoming rugby union season.
But it was a couple of Cannons junior players who have progressed onto bigger things that provided arguably the biggest highlight with Charlie Norton and Darby Lancaster making an appearance at Ian Walton Rugby Park.
"Charlie is still only 16. She's got a Waratahs contract so she came back and played for the weekend which was wonderful," Fuller said.
"She was phenomenal and a real standout for the women's team.
"Darby is another Cannons junior who is currently in the Australian sevens team and he was the waterboy for the Cannons men's team for the day. It was really good for the young fellas to have him there."
The aim of the one-day tournament was for teams to blow out some pre-season cobwebs and Fuller felt the Cannonballs were primed for some strong seasons in coming years.
"We've got some really good kids coming through and they played some good rugby and enjoyed themselves," he said.
"I don't think it's got any bearing on the season; it was more about getting players out there playing footy and trying to enjoy the day."
