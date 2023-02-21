The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Eisteddfod in need of volunteers for 2023 events

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated February 21 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 1:00pm
The dates are announced for this year's Kempsey Eisteddfod but volunteers are still needed to help with this year's performances. Picture supplied by Kempsey Eisteddfod Society

The dates for the Kempsey Eisteddfod have been announced but volunteers are still needed to help make the event run as smoothly as possible.

