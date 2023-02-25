Lawyers for the 76-year-old man accused of killing his son in South West Rocks on April 2022 have told Kempsey Court that he intends to plead not guilty to the charge of murder (domestic violence).
John Steele appeared in court before Magistrate Scott Nash on February 22, 2023, via videolink from Goulburn Correctional Complex where he is currently on remand.
He is facing charges related to the death of his son, David Steele.
The 39-year-old was found with stab wounds inside a Gilbert Cory Street home, in South West Rocks, around 8.15pm on April 28, 2022.
He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
His father was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged later that night.
The case has been adjourned several times since then and case conferences have been held, with Steele's latest appearance for the purpose of charge certification.
The court heard that a charge of murder had been withdrawn with Steele to plead not guilty to a second charge of murder (domestic violence).
The case will proceed to arraignment in the Supreme Court on March 3, where Steele is expected to formally enter that plea.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.