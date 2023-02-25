The Macleay Argus

Elderly man charged over stabbing death of son in South West Rocks to plead not guilty

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
February 25 2023 - 5:00pm
Kempsey Court House. File picture

Lawyers for the 76-year-old man accused of killing his son in South West Rocks on April 2022 have told Kempsey Court that he intends to plead not guilty to the charge of murder (domestic violence).

