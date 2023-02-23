3 beds | 2 baths
Located in the quiet village of Gladstone is this solid home.
The home has three bedrooms, and for year-round comfort a loungeroom with air-conditioning and woodfire.
There is a renovated kitchen with a dishwasher, as well as formal dining or a family room.
The home enjoys a second shower as well as a second toilet located outside.
Externally this home features a secure yard with plenty of space for the kids or pets to play.
There is also a huge carport leading up to a single garage and workshop plus a lockup storage shed.
This home is in a great location. Gladstone is known for its historic buildings, art galleries, boutiques and cafes. Dine out at one of the many cafes, restaurants, or the local pub.
The auction will be held on Friday, March 24 2023 at 10am at Kempsey Macleay RSL Club.
