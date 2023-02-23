The Macleay Argus

Mid North Coast High Performance Centre at South West Rocks is officially open

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:00am, first published February 23 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mid North Coast High Performance Centre at South West Rocks was officially opened on Thursday, February 23. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

The Mid North Coast High Performance Centre is officially open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.