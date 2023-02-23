The Mid North Coast High Performance Centre is officially open.
The facility is located at South West Rocks oval and will cater to local and regional teams, sport spectators and visitors to the area.
The grandstand of 660 seats has within it four change rooms, a first aid room, two canteens, space for athlete performance testing, scoring and timing area and PA systems.
The centre also includes bar facilities, public toilets and is fully accessible with a lift.
Construction of the landmark began in April 2021 after the project received state funding at the end of 2018 under the NSW Office of Sport Regional Sport Infrastructure Fund.
With additional funding from Kempsey Shire Council and the South West Rocks Country Club, the facility is now ready for use and was officially opened with ribbon-cutting on Thursday, February 23.
"It shows what can happen when everyone does really get together and work together," said General Manager Kempsey Shire Council, Craig Milburn.
South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation began with a Welcome to Country by Aunty Cheryl, Acknowledgement of Country lead by Nance Pattison, a cultural smoking ceremony, and dances to pay respects to the land between Smoky Cape and Yarrahapinni.
Member for Oxley, the hon. Melinda Pavey MP, Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville and council staff attended the opening, along with representatives from the South West Rocks Country Club, the local sporting community, and contractors who worked together to build the facility.
"We are confident that the Mid North Coast High Performance Centre will make a positive impact on our community, attract more sporting events to the area and create opportunities for our young, vital athletes," said Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville.
Ms Pavey who helped the Shire receive the funding for the complex believes young people in the community will benefit from new centre.
"Kids in the country deserve to have the very best facilities and that was very much a part of what we were driving here," she said.
The SWR Country Club have supported the project from the start and will be managing the facility and the fields going forward.
Country Club CEO Dave Cunningham has called it a "top-notch all round facility".
"Sport is very close to the Country Club's charter and our strategic plan and promotion of sport, promotion of the town, so we saw the vision of how good this facility could be and we jumped on board straight away," said Mr Cunningham
"We look forward to now continuing, improving sport, and improving facilities for the town, and giving our sports men and women a home and something to be proud of."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.