The Macleay's oyster farmers have collected boatloads of rubbish from in and around our waterways.
For the fourth year, they have gathered on the Macleay River foreshore to take part in the statewide Tide to Tip campaign organised by OceanWatch Australia.
Tide to Tip not only provides a way for fishers and farmers to give back to the estuaries on which their livelihoods depend but it also keeps our waterways pristine.
Local oyster grower Todd Graham was among those taking part.
"[It's] a great opportunity to work together to clean and protect our beloved waterway," he said.
"The continued support from OceanWatch through this initiative has proven to be very effective and we are looking forward to future events."
The annual event covers 22 estuaries from across NSW, WA, and Qld.
Not only do the oyster farmers clean-up the area, they also sort, curate and count the collected rubbish.
A summary of the waste is then documented and analysed by the Australian Marine Debris Database, which is a program run by Tangaroa Blue Foundation.
In the previous three years, more than 30 tonnes of waste has been removed from Australia's estuaries.
Partners in Tide to Tip include the NSW Department of Primary Industries, local lands services, Clean-up Australia and OceanWatch Australia.
The Macleay clean-up, which took place on February 16, 2023, is run by OceanWatch Australia, through funding from the Australian Government.
