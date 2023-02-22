The Macleay Argus
Nsw Election

Reader poll: what do you want us to ask the candidates for the seat of Oxley?

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:24am, first published 1:00am
The boundary for the electorate of Oxley. Picture from the NSW Electoral Commission

Now that we have the first Meet the Candidates forum for the seat of Oxley in Wauchope on Tuesday, February 28 - it's time to get down to the nitty gritty.

