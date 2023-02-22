Now that we have the first Meet the Candidates forum for the seat of Oxley in Wauchope on Tuesday, February 28 - it's time to get down to the nitty gritty.
We know from their social media pages what our candidates think of their parties, their policies, their rivals, and themselves; but that's generally a one-sided exchange with the already converted.
If you like your political posts fact-checked and explained, here's your chance to set the agenda.
Tell us what YOU want the candidates for Oxley to do in order to win your vote on polling day, March 25.
As we did during the Federal Election, we invite you to fill-out the following survey ranking common election issues and noting your preference for how candidates communicate with you. We also have a few optional questions for you.
We'll then compile and report the results and ask each candidate how they will address the majority's concerns.
We know from the close contest in the seat of Cowper that Macleay Argus readers are always on the money. You ranked climate change number one in the poll we ran before that election, and it turned out to be a political game-changer in many electorates.
You are only allowed to fill out the poll for your electorate, and only once. We don't want your name but we would like your email just to send you a copy of your responses.
If you don't know which electorate you're in, check out the NSW Electoral Commission website elections.nsw.gov.au/elections/find-my-electorate or the map at the top of this post.
Candidate nominations close on March 8.
The known candidates for Oxley are Michael Kemp (Nationals), Dominic King (Greens) and Troy Irwin (Independent)
These readers surveys will be open until March 1, 2023.
