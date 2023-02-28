The adopted Kemp Street Sports Complex Master Plan is under review after consultation with the community.
A proposed cricket pitch between two soccer ovals has been removed as a result of feedback that it would have a negative impact on the soccer season.
Kempsey Shire Council consulted with user groups of the complex giving cricket and soccer committee members a say.
"We employed a consultant to come and have a look at the site and we met with all the groups," said Park Projects Officer Steve Pellen.
During that consultation the cricket group put forward the idea of a turf cricket pitch in the middle of the two soccer fields to create a multi-sport area.
Originally the soccer group was on board after consulting members of the groups, however, with a new Macleay Valley Rangers Committee, it has now been expressed that the cricket pitch would interfere with soccer training and interrupt the extended pre-season.
The Rangers Club approached council with a recommendation to review the proposed plan.
It was resolved at the Council Ordinary Meeting on February 14 and Councillors agreed to consider an alternative development in the plan labelled Area 1.
"It's really about listening to the users of those fields and listening to the people of our community," said Cr Patterson.
Kempsey has existing cricket facilities on Verge and Edan Street.
"It's about a review and includes consultation with the cricket team. We have a fantastic venue for cricket at Edan St," said Cr Bain.
A facility has not been taken away from the multi sport complex, rather the idea of the cricket pitch has been disregarded and that specific part of the plan will undergo further consideration from council.
"The plan is still live it's just that little section around those fields will have to be reviewed," said Mr Pellen.
The project includes lighting, irrigation, pathway works, and relocation of the athletics track from Service Clubs Park.
Cr Bain says the State Government funded sport complex is a "great opportunity to encourage young people in Kempsey to engage with the sport of their choice and provide really good facilities".
Kempsey Council was granted funding of $940,000 under the NSW Government's Greater Cities and Regional Sport Facility Fund with The Kemp Street Sporting Complex Master Plan adopted at the ordinary Council meeting on 18 August 2020.
Councillor Bain says the review demonstrates that council listen to the community, "even if it's not always with the result that they're wanting".
The Kemp Street Sports Complex plan will be on the agenda for future council meetings to determine appropriate development to cater to range of sporting groups.
